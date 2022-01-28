Owner Fails In Basic Maintenance, Gets Saddled With $19,000 Repair Bill

When an Ontario man was driving his pick-up truck and the engine seized he said he was relieved to know it was still under warranty.

"While I was driving it on the highway the engine just died and it took a bit of skilled driving to pull over at an off ramp," Bowmanville man Moses Fosuo told CTV News Toronto.

The electrician bought the 2018 Ram 1500 Eco Diesel brand new and said it has been a great truck for his family, including two children and two dogs.

Fosuo said it was also comforting to know the truck came with a 100,000 kilometre warranty.