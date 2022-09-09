Owner Finds His Bronco Can't Really Handle High Water Crossings

There is a recurrent misconception regarding snorkels. There's always someone who believes that snorkels are good for wading through water, and they’re half right because water doesn’t get to the air filter. Still, it won’t help at all if the water is deeper than the vehicle’s wading capacity.



Snorkel or no snorkel, driving your vehicle through water deeper than the vehicle’s wading capacity results in damage to various electrical components. Those in the engine bay are especially vulnerable. The fuse panel isn’t properly sealed, and obviously enough, the alternator isn’t waterproof.



