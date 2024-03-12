Owner Gold Plates Cybertruck For $60,000 Then Sells It Months Later

Head-turner. Eye-catcher. Show-stopper. No, we're not done yet, but we have more important things to tell you than finding epithets for the Tesla Cybertruck. As if the EV wasn't getting enough attention in its stock form already, its owner gold-plated it. However, six months later, he decided to sell it. But it is all for a good cause! The polarizing design of the Tesla Cybertruck split the automotive world in two since day one, when Elon Musk officially unveiled it in Los Angeles in November 2019. You can either love it or hate it; there is no in-between.

Some love it so much that they want to get all heads turning with it. There is no need to go the extra mile, though. The Cybertruck is an attention-grabber everywhere it goes. We have recently featured the story of a middle-aged dentist who felt lonely, purchased a Cybertruck to get the attention he was loniging for, and it worked.



Read Article