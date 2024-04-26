Owner Of A Brand New Porsche GT3 RS Finds His New Ride Doesn't Swim Too Well

Details surrounding the moments before the crash are unknown, yet it appears that speeding was involved, causing the driver to lose control of the wheel. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS in question plunged into the Snoqualmie River, sinking to the bottom quickly.

Fortunately, the person holding the wheel survived this horrific accident, although reports indicate he suffered a blow to the head. Moreover, he didn't enjoy his new toy that long, as the temporary license plate seen at the car's rear end reveals that he had only recently acquired it.