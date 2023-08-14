Owner Of A Hydrogen Powered Hyundai Tucson ix35 Thought He Had Figured Out Low Cost Green Car Ownership Until Slapped With $115,000 Repair Bill

Early adopters of new technologies have a tendency of paying extra for any possible repairs. Still, nothing prepared a Hyundai ix35 (aka Tucson) FCEV owner for the quote they gave him when his SUV broke down. The estimated cost for the 7-year-old vehicle was an absurd €104,000 (equal to around $114,000 at current exchange rates), not covered by the initial 5-year warranty.
 
Till Westberg, a businessman from the city of Bad Homburg in Germany, spend €50,200 ($55,089) for a new Hyundai ix35 FCEV back in 2016, as a replacement for his plug-in hybrid Toyota Prius. As reported by AutoBild which uncovered the story, the compact SUV with the hydrogen fuel cell was problem-free for 7 years, with the owner traveling 84,000 km (52,195 miles) in that period.


