Owner Planning To Sell Elantra N After California Declares His Stock Vehicle Illegal

Last week, we reported on the story of a bone stock Hyundai Elantra N failing inspection in California. The failure was the result of a fix-it ticket issued by a police officer. After being pulled over, the owner was told the car was too loud. It had to be fixed and re-inspected and its registration was suspended until that was done. Fast forward to the inspection date and the state inspector said that, in sport mode, the car still made too much noise. Now the owner, who has been posting updates to his situation on Reddit, has run out of options and plans to sell the vehicle. For its part, Hyundai says it has tried to help. In a statement to The Drive, a representative for the automaker said that it is aware of the problem and is working with the Elantra N owner to make it right. That's not what's going on according to the Reddit posts, though. Under the username OkCandidate103, the owner has stated Hyundai is "not taking this seriously." According to him, "nothing has been done besides tossing my case around person to person." The video below reportedly contains a dashcam recording of the traffic stop where the owner's registration was suspended.



Read Article