Owner Reports New Bronco's Soft Top Has ALREADY Showing Signs Of Wear

The Ford Bronco's rollout has been less than ideal what with the multiple delays pushing back the launch of the hotly anticipated Jeep Wrangler competitor. Not only that, but its first weeks on the market have been plagued with issues some of the early adopters have reported, primarily related to both the hard and soft tops. Speaking of which, the owner of a Badlands he's only had for four weeks headed to the Bronco6G forums to express his grief regarding the fabric roof already showing signs of wear on the driver's side. He'll be at a Ford dealer later today to try and get an explanation for why there's early wear straight through the soft top, which appears to be starting on the passenger side as well.



Read Article