Owner SQUEEZES A Cybertruck And Model Y Into His Garage

The Tesla Cybertruck, despite being a full-size truck, can snugly fit into a relatively compact garage alongside a Model Y, as demonstrated in a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter). The image of this garage arrangement went viral, with many people commenting on the close quarters. However, the owner subsequently provided additional photo evidence to validate the practicality of this setup.



It all began when a social media user challenged the Tesla owner to showcase both of his electric vehicles parked inside the garage. The challenge was accepted, but the resulting photo left many people feeling uneasy about the feasibility of safely maneuvering the cars in and out of the garage. Some made light of the situation, joking that the driver must have made a getaway through the air vents, while others humorously compared the fit to Ace Ventura’s parking prowess, saying the Cybertruck fits “like a glove.”



They do fit! https://t.co/XcgIh4eK5t pic.twitter.com/hx0Nfyq52d — paulclark (@pclark15) December 27, 2023







Read Article