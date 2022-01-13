Owner Sues BMW For Blocking Off Lease Sale Of His X3

A man in California has sued BMW and BMW Financial Services after they blocked his sale of an off-lease 2019 X3 to a Toyota dealership.

In the lawsuit, Allen Ozeran asserts that the Culver City Toyota dealership in California agreed in September to purchase Ozeran’s X3 when his lease ended in October. The lease on the SUV carried a residual value of $27,078.05 but its market value had climbed to $40,000 by October. Ozeran ultimately agreed to a contract with Culver City Toyota where he would sell the X3 for $31,000, Auto News reports.