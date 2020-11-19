Owner Sues Hyundai For Missing Safety Features On His Ioniq Sedan

You would think that having bought a car, it would have all of the features on it that were listed, right? That’s not exactly a bold claim to make. However, it would appear that if you bought a certain model from Hyundai’s Ioniq range, it doesn't have all the features listed. The company is now facing a class-action lawsuit in California because one owner has accused the company of selling its cars with safety features that they did not have! So, let's dive a little deeper into this story.



Read Article