Owner Takes Rejected Vanity Plate To The Supreme Court For Freedom Of Speech Violation

It’s not uncommon for state officials across the US to reject or revoke personalized license plates that they deem offensive. However, a woman in Tennessee is so upset that her personalized plate was revoked in 2021, that she is now taking her case to the US Supreme Court. That sounds like an awful lot of effort over a plate, but according to the woman, the state is violating her free speech. The plate in question reads ‘69PWNDU’ and was approved for use by Leah Gilliam from Nashville in 2010. The plate references the ‘pwned u’ phrase used by gamers, while Gilliam says the 69 is in reference to her phone number. However, the plate was revoked in May 2021 with the state alleging it referenced ‘sexual domination,’ according to The Tennessean.



