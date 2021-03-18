Owner Tows New Wrangler Locked In Low Gear, Discovers That Engine EXPLODES At 50,000 RPM

Last month, we asked you about your absolute worst towing experiences. Many of you had some great stories to share, but I think I've finally found one that takes the cake, and it involves destroying a new 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon by flat-towing it improperly. According to a TikTok video shared by shop foreman Toby Tuten, this white Wrangler Rubicon arrived at a North Florida dealership last week for service after being flat-towed behind the owner's RV. It seemed odd to Tuten that a brand-new Jeep was in for service, especially since it had less than 10,000 miles on the odometer. When he looked underneath the vehicle, however, he decided to start filming just to show the world what happens when you improperly flat-tow a four-wheel-drive off-roader and forget to take it out of gear. It's a rather expensive lesson indeed.



