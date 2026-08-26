Owners Are Reporting That Replacement 6.2 Liter GM Engines Are Now Failing After Recall

If a manufacturer recalls your car, you generally expect that their fix will, you know, fix it. That's usually true, but not always, and it isn't even a Ford that's in need of an additional fix this time. GM's 6.2-liter V8 fix may not be as effective as it hoped, prompting a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into hundreds of engine failures after dealers performed the recall work, reports Pickup Truck +SUV Talk. It all started with GM's recall of nearly 600,000 L87 V8 engines after 28,000 of them had crankshaft, connecting rod, or engine bearing failures. This was GM's big V8 of choice in the Chevy Silverado 1500, Suburban, and Tahoe, the GMC Sierra 1500 and Yukon, and the Cadillac Escalade, some of its most popular models. Under the recall, engines were inspected and repaired or replaced as necessary.



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