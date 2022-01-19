Ford Mustang Mach-E owners are reporting they are getting multiple error messages after they disabled traction control to either have fun and do donuts, or when they did the same in order to try to free the vehicle after it was stuck in snow. The car displays as many as eight errors and it also doesn’t allow the user to change the drive mode.

This seems to have first been reported around 10 days ago by a Mach-E Forum member, cjrodriguez31, who said he turned off the traction nanny in his GT Performance in order to make it up the street where he lives after it had snowed. He said it was the only way he could have conquered the incline, but it also made the car go crazy, announcing that