Owners Complain The Over The Air Update Is Killing The Batteries On GM Pickups

Over-the-air software updates are a wonderful thing but owners of new Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon models likely won’t be too pleased after an OTA update was rolled out that can drain the batteries of the trucks.

General Motors introduced an over-the-air update for the two models earlier this month but unfortunately, owners have rushed to social media to say that the update can leave their infotainment systems in recovery mode. The annoying thing about that is that the system will continue to drain the battery even when the car is off.