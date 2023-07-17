Owners Reminded That EVs Need Maintenance Too

Just like traditional cars, all-electric vehicles use cooling systems to keep certain parts at an adequate temperature. The liquid circulates through a series of metal pipes and transfers heat away from the high-voltage battery pack and motor. But while many electric vehicles (EVs) have just one type of coolant that may need some topping up occasionally, the Ioniq 5 has two. One needs replacing far more often than the other.
 
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is pretty well-known in the US, but it has yet to reach the same level of popularity as Tesla's Model Y. However, the existing tens of thousands of owners must know about an essential service operation regarding the two-coolant implementation – they must be replaced at certain intervals, according to the owner's manual.


