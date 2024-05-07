Owners Short On Answers After Fisker Left Them With Their Trade Ins

Fisker's bankruptcy has led to a strange situation for one of the Ocean owners. He traded in his old Volkswagen for the electric SUV, but the ailing startup never came to collect the vehicle. Now he's wondering what he can do with his old car, and the internet is not short on solutions. Fisker filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June and is now liquidating its assets to pay the creditors. While Fisker investors might have taken a hit, they are well prepared to sustain a loss, especially as investments are never guaranteed to pay off. However, Fisker Ocean owners are the most affected by the bankruptcy, considering that their vehicles have lost almost all resale value. Moreover, finding parts to repair their cars is impossible, and Fisker can provide no warranty or after-sales support.



Read Article