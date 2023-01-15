PANIC AT THE DISCO? Check Out This Classified For The Ford Lightning. Are Dealers WORRIED What Ford Will Do In Response To Elon?

Just a few short weeks ago you could go online and see a lot of ads for the Ford Lightning listed at $20k OVER sticker.



But things have turned on a DIME and NOW most ads I'm seeing are MSRP deals. BTW, we predicted all this at the end of the summer of 2022.



All of a sudden though we're seeing claims in the ads like from the pre-pandemic world.



Check this one out.



Note the "need these GONE!"



Is it panic time?



Or COULD THEY be expecting Ford to announce price drops NEXT and don't want to be sitting, holding the bag on inventory of Lightnings?



MY, how QUICKLY things can change!



