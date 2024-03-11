PARADIGM SHIFT? After ALL The Years Of Automotive STUPIDITY And FAILURE, Have The German Media FINALLY Woken Up To VW's INCOMPETENCE And MANY Mistakes?

The concept of a paradigm shift, as introduced by Thomas Kuhn, refers to a fundamental change in the underlying assumptions or frameworks of a scientific discipline or societal norm. In the context of the automotive industry, particularly with Volkswagen (VW), we might ask if there's been such a shift in perception by the German media regarding VW's competence.



Historically, VW has been viewed with a mix of national pride and corporate reliability in Germany. However, the emissions scandal in 2015 marked a significant blow to this image, revealing systemic failures in corporate governance and ethical oversight. The German media's coverage initially focused on the immediate fallout and executive apologies. Over time, there has been a noticeable shift towards more critical analyses of VW's broader operational and strategic missteps. This evolving narrative reflects a paradigm shift where the legacy of engineering excellence and corporate reliability is now critically examined. While not entirely damning, the media's tone has matured into one of skepticism, reflecting a broader public and industry reevaluation of VW's place in the global automotive landscape.











Germany’s Sunday editorials are pulling no punches, painting Volkswagen and the German auto industry in general as relics. Critics are calling out what they see as a stubborn, outdated approach, dooming Volkswagen and Co to fall behind as the world shifts gears.@AutoIndustry pic.twitter.com/WtFgJJAGft — Greg Kable (@GregKable) November 3, 2024



?? Volkswagen Group vs. Unions: CEO Oliver Blume calls out decades-old structural issues behind the company’s struggles. He’s zeroing in on German labour costs, which he describes as being “over twice as high” as those at other European locations@AutoIndustry @BILDamSONNTAG pic.twitter.com/L1rZOEM0rB — Greg Kable (@GregKable) November 3, 2024



