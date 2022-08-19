PASSCODE 666? TESLA Owner Has Chip IMPLANTED In His HAND TO Unlock His Car!

Brandon Dalaly had a tiny contactless chip implanted under the skin of his right hand so that he can unlock his vehicle without relying on his smartphone ?— whose Bluetooth capability isn't always reliable, he says.



Dalaly posted a video to Twitter showing himself getting a tiny VivoKey Apex chip implanted. The chip uses the same technology, known as near-field communication protocol, that makes Apple Pay and keyless entry at hotels ?work.



The procedure took place a week and a half ago and was handled by a professional skin piercer who used a four-gauge needle and anesthetized the area with lidocaine.



The entire process, chip and procedure, came to only $400.



Rumor is the passcode is 666 but we cannot confirm















Full article at the link....



