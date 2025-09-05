PAY WITH PAYHELL: DRIVERS BEWARE! The Scammers Are Coming For You!

A recent incident in Greystones serves as a stark warning: a lady’s daughter lost €1,000 after scanning a fraudulent QR code to pay for parking. Scammers are increasingly using fake QR codes placed in public spaces—like parking lots, restaurants, or event venues—to trick people into sending money to fraudulent accounts or downloading malicious apps that steal personal information. Always verify the source of a QR code before scanning. Check for tampered stickers or suspicious signs, and use official apps or websites for payments when possible. If a QR code directs you to an unfamiliar site or requests sensitive details, stop immediately. Protect yourself by staying vigilant, double-checking URLs, and reporting suspicious codes to local authorities. Don’t let scammers exploit your trust—stay cautious and keep your money safe!











