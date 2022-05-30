PELOSI'S DRUNK HUSBAND. WHY, Do So Many MEGA-WEALTHY People DRINK And DRIVE? And DO They Deserve WORSE Punishment For Their Offense?

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul was driving his Porsche drunk and pulled out onto the  highway into the path of an 48-year-old man driving a Jeep in Napa, his arrest report reveals.
Pelosi, 82, was arrested for the incident at 10.22pm on Saturday.

He pulled out onto S-29 to try to cross it, blowing past a stop sign, and was struck by Jesus V. Lopez, a 48-year-old man driving a 2014 Jeep who was traveling northbound on the state road.

Pelosi was found to have been over the legal blood alcohol limit. He was booked on two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 or higher.
Neither driver was injured.

The Pelosi's are worth over $250 MILLION dollars (est.).

PLEASE tell us WHY these mega-rich idiots do NOT have drivers and drink and drive?

If YOU had that kind of COIN wouldn't you at least have a driver if you're going out?

And should punishment for these kind of people be worse because they have the means to never have to drink and drive?

Discuss....



