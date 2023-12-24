PEOPLE AND THEIR CARS! And We've SEEN IT ALL! It's WHY We SPY!

We love alot of things about Auto Spies and the car world.



PEOPLE and the cars they drive never cease to amaze us.



They are one of main reasons WHY we SPY.



This gem is nicknamed 'FRECKLES' by its owner @EriOhmen



And with ALL cars, the stories are always part of it.



How about this Spies? In a world where you can LOOT the Gucci store for 100k and face ZERO punishment, the cops gave him a ticket for the LENGTH of his tailpipe! NOT KIDDING!



Enjoy the pics and Eric, keep loving Freckles like you do.



Rod Stewart said it right. "Every picture tells a story, DON'T IT?"



People and their cars. It’s WHY we SPY. #MerryChristmas @EriOhmen #Freckles pic.twitter.com/mpFuD7Dy3q — AutoSpies (@AutoSpies) December 25, 2023



