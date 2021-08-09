PERCEPTION VS. REALITY: MOST People Would Think TESLA LEVERAGES Climate Change Warnings Any Chance They Get. The REALITY IS YOU WOULD BE WRONG. We Spill The TRUTH.

They say perception is reality.



I got a note from someone in the auto biz giving me a latest state of the union on auto media events.



And I had to read it twice because my PERCEPTION was that Tesla would lean on climate change more than anyone else but in truth, the exact opposite is true. It's the TRADITIONAL auto companies that LOVE to call it out.



Here is a copy of the note and his experiences.



"I attend presentations from all automakers -- often in person, but increasingly since March 2020 there have been numerous ones weekly from my computer. As a result, I have a good ability to compare them -- the presentations. They fall into two types: 1. Every automaker except one: They start out by telling the viewer how terrible climate change is, and how they are doing everything in their power to change the climate, or keep it from changing -- it's hard to get their idiotic arguments straight. It's all horribly cringe-worthy. 2. Tesla: Never any mention about climate change or the environment. They never say that anything they do or don't do will or won't change the climate. Instinctively, someone may have assumed the opposite."



So Spies, are YOU as surprised about this as I was?



Tell us your opinions on the subject...





