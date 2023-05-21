PERFECT MATCH Or MISFIT? Is Adam Levine's NEW Ride A PERFECT MATCH Or Is It A MISFIT OF The HIGHEST LEVEL For Him?

Adam Levine is expanding his already impressive collection of high-priced vehicles with a new addition.



The lead singer of Maroon 5 was spotted cruising the streets of Santa Barbara, CA in a Ford Bronco that boasts an impressive 500 horsepower.



This particular model is the highly sought-after Bronco Hennessey VelociRaptor, known for its rarity and exclusivity. With a price tag far exceeding TMZ's misinformed figure, Levine's latest ride adds another luxurious gem to his multi-million dollar car collection. Behind the wheel, Levine appears to be genuinely delighted, radiating pure joy as he enjoys his new acquisition.







Does it fit his image and is it a perfect match? Or SO not him and a misfit of the highest level?



