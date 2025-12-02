PETER, TAKE YOUR MOUTH OFF THE CRACKPIPE! Lucid CEO Claims 180-mile EVs Are "THE FUTURE."

In a recent statement that has sparked a wave of controversy and bewilderment in the automotive and tech industries, Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson declared that electric vehicles (EVs) with a range of only 180 miles are "the future." This assertion, coming from the head of a company known for pushing the boundaries of EV technology with models boasting significantly higher ranges, has left many scratching their heads.



First, let's consider the context. Lucid Motors has been celebrated for its Air sedan, which offers ranges well beyond 400 miles on a single charge. Against this backdrop, Rawlinson's comment seems counterintuitive. The current trend in the EV market is clearly towards increasing range, not reducing it. Consumers are increasingly demanding vehicles that can travel longer distances without the need to stop for charging, especially in regions with less developed charging infrastructures.



Critics argue that suggesting a future where 180-mile range vehicles are standard could be a step back, potentially deterring consumers who look to EVs for long-distance travel capabilities comparable to traditional combustion engine vehicles. This could be particularly damaging in markets outside of urban centers where charging stations might be sparse.



However, there might be an underlying strategy here. Perhaps Rawlinson is hinting at a market segmentation, where 180-mile range vehicles could be more affordable, thus accessible to a broader audience, while longer-range models remain premium offerings. Or, it might be a subtle push towards improving charging infrastructure, making shorter-range EVs viable by ensuring quick and convenient charging options are widespread.



Nevertheless, without further clarification, this comment remains a head-scratcher, sparking debates on what the future of electric mobility might truly look like. If this is indeed "the future" Rawlinson envisions, it's a future that many in the EV community are not yet ready to embrace.



NEWS: Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson says 180-mile EVs are "the future."



“That’s the future, definitely. I wouldn’t say that midsize would be limited to that, but I could see a variant of midsize that’s just got that 10 years from now.”



People don't drive too far on a typical day.…




