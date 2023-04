A £360,000 customised Porsche reportedly owned by American golf star Patrick Reed has been auctioned on a salvage website, prompting questions over how the vehicle became so extensively damaged.

The 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS was listed on the website Copart, a car auction company that resells new, used, and salvaged cars.

Copart confirmed damage all over the vehicle, with pictures showing a destroyed front bumper on the driver's side, which has exposed the wheel.