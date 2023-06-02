PHEV Version Of The Mercedes-AMG Nabbed In Frozen Parking Lot With 2 Additional Seats

Mercedes-AMG has been testing out the next-gen GT for a good while now, and the latest scooped prototype proves that it has a 2+2 seating layout and plug-in hybrid power.



Snapped resting in a parking lot in Europe’s frozen north, this 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT has a charging port visible on the right-hand side of the rear bumper. This, combined with the squared exhaust tips, has made our spy photographers believe that we are looking at the S E Performance variant, which may or may not share its powertrain with the eponymous Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.



