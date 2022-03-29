PHOTOS AND VIDEO WALKAROUND! More On The New Lotus Eletre. BETTER Looking URUS?

Agent001 submitted on 3/29/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:11:27 PM

Views : 340 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 It is a 4WD, 100kWh Hyper SUV capable of 162mph, 0-62mph in less than 3 seconds. It is "Carved by the air" according to Lotus and the exterior design seems to show it.












PHOTOS AND VIDEO WALKAROUND! More On The New Lotus Eletre. BETTER Looking URUS?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)