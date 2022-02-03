PIECE OF CAKE! Elon Tells Us WHY There ISN'T A 600 Mile Range Tesla Yet. The ANSWER MAY Surprise You.

Elon was up on twitter schooling the haters heckling the company for not having the longest range compared to Lucid.



The answer is NOT a question of IF they could but why they haven't. YET.













We could’ve made a 600 mile Model S 12 months ago, but that would’ve made the product worse imo, as 99.9% of time you’d be carrying unneeded battery mass, which makes acceleration, handling & efficiency worse. Even our 400+ mile range car is more than almost anyone will use. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2022



