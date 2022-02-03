PIECE OF CAKE! Elon Tells Us WHY There ISN'T A 600 Mile Range Tesla Yet. The ANSWER MAY Surprise You.

Agent001 submitted on 3/2/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:58:04 PM
Elon was up on twitter schooling the haters heckling the company for not having the longest range compared to Lucid.The answer is NOT a question of IF they could but why they haven't. YET.We could’ve made a 600 mile Model S 12 months ago, but that would’ve made the product worse imo, as 99.9% of time you’d be carrying unneeded battery mass, which makes acceleration, handling & efficiency worse. Even our 400+ mile range car is more than almost anyone will use.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2022
