PLACE YOUR BETS! Does NEWSOM Get Recalled TOMORROW? And If SO, How Will The Auto Biz Be Effected? POSITIVELY Or NEGATIVELY?

Tomorrow is a big day in California. The potential recall election for Gavin Newsom.



And speculation is all over the place.



Some say there will be an upset and Larry Elder could win and the other side says it's already over and Newsom will EASILY win.



So let's get your take.



Will Gavin Newsom get RECALLED tomorrow or will he glide easily to victory?



And IF he DOES get recalled, will it effect the auto biz in Ca. POSITIVELY or NEGATIVELY?



LASTLY, do you think there will be hanky panky with the vote count? This came out yesterday...shocker it's not being reported on anywhere else...







@messedupbuttrue The curruption is bold these days. No shame in the fraudulent voting, guess we no longer have a voice ##liesyouweretold ##fauciisafraud ? original sound - MessedUpButTrue



