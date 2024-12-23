PLACE YOUR BETS! HOW MANY DRIVEWAYS Could A Cybertruck PLOW, If A Cybertruck Could Plow Through?

No one has ever answered the question-How much wood could a woodchuck chuck, if a woodchuck could chuck wood.



So we doubt someone will guess correctly on this but here we go....Seeing it's winter and almost Christmas!



Imagine this: Elon Musk unveils the Cyber Truck, but with a twist - it now sports a colossal winter plow on its front, turning it into the ultimate snow-clearing machine. But here's the million-dollar question: How many driveways could a Cyber Truck plow if a Cyber Truck could plow through?



With its futuristic design and unbreakable steel body, one might think this beast could clear a small city's worth of driveways. But, let's get real - this isn't your average snowplow. It's more like a high-tech, polygonal beast with an ego the size of Mars.



So, Spies, we challenge you: Guess the number of driveways this Cyber Truck could conquer in one winter storm. Would it be 10? 100? Or maybe it'd just get stuck after one, proving that even the most advanced tech can't outsmart Mother Nature's fluffy white powder.



Start guessing and let's PLOW THROUGH the comments!











Cybertruck plow reporting for duty! ??Adam Moore (FB Tesla Cybertruck Owners) pic.twitter.com/o2SRxusBmf — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) December 24, 2024



