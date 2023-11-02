PLACE YOUR BETS! Tell Us Your SUPER BOWL Pick AND Which Car Company Will Win The Ad GAME Tomorrow?

Ok Spies, you've had long enough to make a decision.



Tomorrow is the Super Bowl and at last report OVER SIXTEEN BILLION DOLLARS is being wagered on the game. YES, it's true. Google it.



And companies are paying through the nose to throw their ads in your faces in the hopes of getting you to buy their sh_tty little products.



So let's all get on record and start posting who we are predicting will win the GAME and which car company will shine ABOVE the REST?



And to make it interesting you can't just predict win or loss, you only win if your call BEATS the spread which currently favors the Eagles. The spread is Philly giving 1.5 points. So if you pick the birds, they need to win by TWO points to win.



Also, the over/under bet is 51. Will the TOTAL points scored be OVER or UNDER?



And if you're keeping track 69% of bettors are picking the Eagles and giving the points and 57% believe the game will be an OVER.



I'll go first....



The KC Chiefs will BEAT the 1.5 pt. spread and the game will be an UNDER!



And Chrysler will surprise again with the coolest ad.



Your turn!





