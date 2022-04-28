PLEASE Tell Us This Isn't What VW Has In Mind For Their New Electric Pickup

Volkswagen has big plans with the ID. Buzz, the all-electric minivan that will go on sale in Europe in the third quarter of this year and in the United States in 2024.

The modern-day, all-electric VW Microbus should sell around 120,000 units a year worldwide according to VW Passenger Cars CEO Ralf Brandstätter, with the US expected to be the biggest market with estimated sales of under 100,000 annual sales.

For now, Volkswagen has confirmed short- and long-wheelbase passenger variants with five and seven seats, respectively, as well as an ID. Buzz Cargo van derivative, also available with two wheelbases. The van will not come stateside, though, for Chicken Tax reasons.