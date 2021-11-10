POLESTAR: The SWEDISH Macan Rival Shows Its SKIN For The FIRST Time?

The Polestar 4, revealed under a dustsheet to investors in this new photograph, will be a more affordable premium electric crossover to target the likes of the Porsche Macan when it launches in 2023. CEO Thomas Ingenlath has confirmed the name, pricing and details to CAR magazine as the company announced its plan to float on the Nasdaq.



Investment specialists The Gores Group and Guggenheim Capital have provided funding to take Polestar public, valuing the business at $20 billion (£15bn). Crucially, the deal will inject the funds to accelerate the expansion of Volvo's EV offshoot, including the Polestar 4 and two other incremental models.



It's the first official confirmation that a second Polestar SUV is in the plan, following on the coat-tails of the US-built Polestar 3 launching in 2022. The official picture below reveals the silhouettes of the 3 (right), 4 (middle) and 5 (left).







Full details at the link...





