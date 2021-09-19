POLITICAL SCIENCE: Did Elon Musk Just Hat Tip Donald Trump Calling Biden 'SLEEPY JOE'?

Agent001 submitted on 9/19/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:13:49 PM
This should make some waves...Elon Musk seems to hat tip Donald Trump's 'SLEEPY JOE' characterization of Biden in this latest tweet...The President of the United States has refused to even acknowledge the 4 newest American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude.What’s your theory on why that is?— Ælectric Cyberfarmer (@rhensing) September 19, 2021 This was Biden watching @elonmusk and @SpaceX make history this weekend. pic.twitter.com/mEW5cg3c3y— squawksquare (@squawksquare) September 19, 2021
