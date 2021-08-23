POOF! BYE-BYE Android Auto?

Before Google confirmed this change, some Pixel owners running Android 12 received a notification when trying to run the Android Auto app on their phones. It said that Android Auto was now "only available for car screens" and recommended that they try the Google Assistant driving experience instead. Given that the new Google Assistant experience will clearly be the focus going forward, switching over probably isn't a big deal for most people. But if you don't upgrade your phone to Android 12, you'll be able to keep running the Android Auto app, at least for the time being.



Full details at the link...





Read Article