File this under the world has gone COMPLETELY MAD.



And sadly, that file cabinet is SO FULL in 2022 there is almost NO MORE SPACE!



This one is up there though under true BEAUTIES.



If you follow Elon Musk on Twitter he posted the other day that he LIKES CHOCOLATE MILK.



And you would think NO ONE ON EARTH could take exception to that. Well, YOU, like I, would be WRONG!



Check out this tweet to Elon from Twittter.



The world is ending friends, the world is ending.











Drinking cow’s milk is like driving a gas guzzler. The dairy industry is one of the worst contributors to the climate catastrophe. What happened to caring about the environment?



Now chocolate oat milk we can get behind ?? https://t.co/9XOUFmRb0R — PETA (@peta) May 10, 2022