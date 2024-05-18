POP QUIZ! Look At This Diagram Of Car Brands And REACT To What The Chart Says They Mean If You OWN One.

Agent001 submitted on 5/18/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:49:57 PM

Views : 748 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The chart presents a humorous, yet stereotypical, view of people who own various luxury car brands.

Take a look at it and tell us if they're right and each is in its proper quadrant.

And comment.....









POP QUIZ! Look At This Diagram Of Car Brands And REACT To What The Chart Says They Mean If You OWN One.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)