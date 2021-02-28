POWER WARS! Electric vs. Hydogen Fuel Cell. Will EITHER Ever Reach Critical Mass In The USA? And HOW Does Each Stack Up?

The battle between electric batteries and hydrogen fuel cells is heating up as the automotive industry goes green.



Here's how they stack up in range, charging time, cost and efficiency



WHICH will be the eventual winner?





??The battle between electric batteries and hydrogen fuel cells is heating up as the automotive industry goes green.



Here's how they stack up in range, charging time, cost and efficiency pic.twitter.com/i9dMd0g3i3 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) February 28, 2021



