PRAISE AND SHAME! Which Car, SUV, Or Truck Was The BEST, And Which Was The MOST Disappointing For YOU In INCLEMENT Weather Conditions? And Were You SURPRISED?

It's that time of year again. The time where most are dreaming of a White Christmas.



And based on what we've already seen in places like my hometown of Buffalo, NY. the SNOWMAN is delivering in spades. And it's not even officially winter yet!



I remember many years ago when I lived there how much fun it was to go out in 4wd vehicles and drive in the snow.



Even when planning a vehicle purchase, you had to make sure the box 'it's great in the snow' was checked.



And some vehicles I owned were STARS in the bad weather.



But some left SCARS because they were SO not what the brochures promised once the weather got bad.



So I thought we would delve into the subject tonight of which of YOUR vehicles over the years were STARS or that left SCARS once the inclement conditions arrived.



Spies, PRAISE AND SHAME! Let's get a BLIZZARD of comments!





