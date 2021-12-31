PREDICT! HOW MANY CYBERTRUCKS Will Tesla Actually DELIVER In 2022?

Agent001 submitted on 12/31/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:04:39 PM
Category: Spy News
Make your guesses and let's see WHO will be right at this same time next year???I say LESS than 500. 23 will be year of the Cybertruck.How many Cybertrucks will @tesla deliver by 12/31/22?In addition to voting, leave your guess as a comment. I'll repost this a year from today & we'll see who had the closest guess. I'll send the winner a 40-amp home charging station (I haven't determined which brand yet).— Tom Moloughney (@tommolog) December 31, 2021
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
— Agent001 (View Profile)
