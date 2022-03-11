PREDICT! How Much Will Gas Be ONE YEAR From Election Day If The Democrats Win OR IF The Republicans Pull It Out?

Hey, did you all hear there is an election in the USA coming up in a few days?



Ok, you'd have to be DEAD not to know.



Emotions are high, and the predictions are flying everywhere.



The Democrats think they will still control the house and senate (just ask Nancy Pelosi..she GUARANTEED a win).



And the Republicans tell us a BIG RED WAVE is coming that will shock the world.



So let's have some fun...



Tell us who YOU have your $$$ on and then PREDICT!



One year from election day (November 2023) tell us HOW MUCH the average price per gallon will be in the USA if DEMOCRATS win and if REPUBLICANS win?



Go!





