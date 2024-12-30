PREDICT IT! First Lucid Gravity Units Delivered. HOW BAD WILL IT FLOP?

The Lucid Gravity might just be the automotive equivalent of a high-school science project gone awry. Picture this: an SUV with a price tag that screams "luxury," but with the brand recognition of a forgotten indie band. At $94,900 for the Grand Touring and $79,900 for the Touring, you're paying Tesla Model X money for a vehicle from a company most people think is a misspelling of "Lucinda."



Let's talk performance. Sure, it's got 828 horsepower, but in a market where even minivans are turning into muscle cars, does anyone really care? And with a range that's impressive on paper but in the real world might disappoint, you could be left stranded, wondering if your investment was worth it.



But wait, there's more! The interior, while aiming for luxury, might feel like a cold, clinical space rather than the warm, inviting cabin you'd expect for the price. And don't get me started on the software - reportedly, it's about as intuitive as trying to navigate IKEA without the map.



The electric vehicle market is a shark tank, and the Gravity might just be the minnow that gets eaten alive. With competitors like Rivian and Tesla already circling, and mainstream manufacturers jumping into the fray, the Gravity might flop harder than a fish out of water. Here's to hoping Lucid's next project doesn't leave them in the "gravity" of their own miscalculations.



YOU predict! HOW BAD WILL IT FLOP?











NEWS: The first Lucid Gravity customers took delivery this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/ERTrGnPZb9 — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 30, 2024



