PREDICT! ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVE! Which LEGACY Auto Company In The USA Will Be The First To GIVE UP On EV’s. And Will It happen In 2024?

As the world races towards an electric future, the question on everyone's mind is: Which US legacy auto company will be the first to give up on EVs? With 2024 just around the corner, the competition is heating up, and only the strong will survive.



In recent years, the US auto industry has seen a massive shift towards electric vehicles. General Motors has pledged to have an all-electric fleet by 2035, while Ford has cut its 2024 production goals for its F-150 Lightning plug-in pickup truck by 50% due to slowing demand. Meanwhile, Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep, has announced a major worldwide EV initiative, with plans to have an all-electric lineup by 2028.



But not all US automakers are jumping on the EV bandwagon. Some are taking a more cautious approach, waiting to see how the market develops before fully committing to electric vehicles. This has led to speculation about which US legacy auto company might be the first to give up on EVs.



One possible contender is Ford. Despite its ambitious plans for the F-150 Lightning, the company has faced challenges in the EV market. Its CEO has acknowledged that the F-150 EV is "a test for adoption for electric vehicles" in America, and the recent production cutback suggests that demand may not be as strong as expected.



Another potential candidate is General Motors. While the company has made big promises about its electric future, there are concerns about whether it can meet its ambitious goals. GM's pledge to have an all-electric fleet by 2035 hinges on consumer acceptance, and CEO Mary Barra has acknowledged that the transition to EVs is a "massive undertaking."



Of course, it's impossible to predict the future with certainty. The EV market is still in its early stages, and there are many factors that could influence the decisions of US legacy auto companies. Ultimately, only time will tell which company will be the first to give up on EVs.



The race to dominate the electric vehicle market is heating up, and the stakes are high. As 2024 approaches, all eyes will be on the US auto industry to see which legacy company will be the first to throw in the towel.



