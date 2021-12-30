PREDICT THE EV'S FUTURE IN 2022! Here's What Experts Are Saying But Are They RIGHT?

Agent001 submitted on 12/30/2021

Views : 400 | Category: Reviews

Here are the predictions from a planet of inside ev’s experts...

Prediction: Used EVs Make Electric Mobility More Accessible (Stacy Noblet)
Prediction: New EV Shoppers Will Keep Demand for Leased and Used EVs High (Esther Perman)
Prediction: LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate ) Bounces Back in a Big Way (Simona Onori)
Prediction: New EV Shoppers Demand Different Shopping Experiences (Esther Perman)
Prediction: 2021 Commitments Become 2022 Realities (Stacy Noblet)
Prediction: Startups Make EVs Even Cleaner (Sahas Katta)
Prediction: Electric Fleets Visibly Shift to be the Rule Rather Than the Exception (Stacy Noblet)

So are they right? WHAT did they leave out and what are YOUR predictions for EV’s in 2022?

Full article at the link...


