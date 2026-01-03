PREDICT! Venezuela Revival + Tariffs Equal Disaster For Canada. Tell Us What Happens To Their Auto Industry In 2026 Because Of These HUGE EVENTS.

The geopolitical landscape has shifted as of last night dramatically following U.S. President Donald Trump's decisive actions in Venezuela. After escalating sanctions and military operations that culminated in the capture of Nicolás Maduro, the U.S. has positioned itself to oversee Venezuela's interim administration. American oil giants are now poised to invest billions in reviving Venezuela's dilapidated oil infrastructure, tapping into the world's largest proven reserves of heavy crude. Trump has emphasized that this move will boost U.S. energy independence, with companies like those previously nationalized in 1976 returning to the fold. This development raises profound questions for Canada, a key U.S. trading partner heavily reliant on energy exports.



Canada's oil sands in Alberta produce heavy crude similar to Venezuela's, accounting for a significant portion of U.S. imports—over 4 million barrels daily in recent years. Historically, this has given Canada substantial leverage in trade negotiations, as the U.S. depends on reliable North American supplies to fuel its refineries. However, with Venezuelan oil potentially flooding the market under U.S. auspices, experts speculate on whether this erodes Ottawa's bargaining power. Factors include the speed of Venezuela's production ramp-up, global oil prices hovering around $57 per barrel amid disruptions, and Trump's tariff threats on non-U.S. energy imports. Could diversified U.S. sources weaken Canada's position in renegotiating the USMCA, or might environmental regulations and pipeline constraints in Canada amplify vulnerabilities? Has Canada truly lost all trade leverage with the USA now that Trump has effectively taken control of Venezuela's oil future?



Shifting focus to manufacturing, Canada's auto industry—centered in Ontario—faces its own turbulence. Integrated with U.S. supply chains, it produces millions of vehicles annually under the USMCA framework. Yet, Trump's 2025 imposition of 25% tariffs on Canadian-made autos has already sparked layoffs and production halts. The federal government paused its 2026 zero-emission vehicle sales targets in response, while consumer surveys reveal fears of rising prices if protections erode further. Variables like potential USMCA revisions, competition from Chinese EVs (with Canada signaling tariff relief), and Trump's low-regulation push could reshape the sector. Will investments in EV battery plants buoy recovery, or might broader tariffs stifle exports?



These intertwined issues highlight the fragility of Canada-U.S. relations in Trump's second term. Rather than definitive answers, they invite debate: What strategies could Ottawa employ to regain footing? Readers, share your thoughts—has Canada's leverage vanished, and what's the auto outlook for 2026?



Oh, and any investments there now will head south instead to chase the new opportunity in Venezuela.



Venezuela is set to build pipelines, refineries & cash in on tens of billions of investments from US oil giants.



Meanwhile British Columbian communities turn into crime filled junkie towns. Communities full of extortion gangs, pro terror factions & self loathing leftists.



Canada had an opportunity a decade ago to build the Northern Gateway pipeline & a multi billion $$$ refinery. It would have brought wealth to some of our poorest communities and added stable income.



Now Venezuela & the USA will cash in, while Canada sits on the sideline and are told somehow the planet is being saved, by enabling & maintaining extreme poverty here.



Venezuela has the same type of oil as Canada. Yet they will prosper while Canadians will be told by their politicians they need more carbon taxes.



So much for 'ELBOWS UP'.



Discuss below.



