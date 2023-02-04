PREDICT! WHICH Electric Pickup Will Be The MOST BULLETPROOF, DURABLE And Best At Taking A LICKING? Ford LIGHTNING? SILVERADO EV? Rivian? RAM? Or Tesla CYBERTRUCK?

The mantra of trucks has always been one of toughness and durability. From hauling heavy loads to traversing rough terrain, these vehicles have become a symbol of strength and reliability. However, as the world shifts towards more sustainable modes of transportation, the challenge for manufacturers is to create electric pickups that not only uphold this tough image but also meet the demands of modern consumers.



Traditionally, trucks and their image have been associated with gas powered engines.



The challenge for manufacturers is creating electric pickups that can still live up to the tough image that has become synonymous with trucks. Along with the perceived rock-solid durability.



The Ford Lightning and Rivian are here and the Silverado EV, RAM Tesla Cybertruck are all on-deck, coming soon.



With trucks, image is ALMOST everything.



BUILT FORD TOUGH!



LIKE A ROCK!



GUTS. GLORY. RAM.



So today's assignment is to make a BOLD prediction…



WHICH ELECTRIC pickup truck will end up being the MOST bulletproof, durable and the BEST at taking a licking?



Ford Lightning? Silverado EV? RAM? Rivian? Or Tesla Cybertruck?



WHICH brand will OWN the customers MINDSHARE when they think WHO is the MOST BADASS in the land?









