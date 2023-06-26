PREDICTION: GM Has NO IDEA How FAR They Are Going To MISS THE MARK On SILVERADO EV Sales, Based On The Announced Pricing And Attention Turning To Cybertruck. And Mary Will HAVE To Get The BOOT!

General Motors (GM) had high hopes for their Silverado EV, envisioning it as a game-changer in the electric vehicle (EV) market. However, recent developments indicate that the company may be in for a shock as they witness the lukewarm reception, dwindling interest, and pricing issues surrounding their much-anticipated electric pickup truck. With Ford's Lightning sales already showing signs of losing steam and consumer attention turning towards Tesla's Cybertruck, GM finds itself struggling to generate significant interest and potential volume sales. Sure, they’ll get a few buyers in the beginning but THAT number we predict won’t be one for GM to pop champagne corks to.



Silverado EV: Disappointing Prices and Missed Opportunities



When GM unveiled the Silverado EV, they aimed to offer a compelling electric pickup option. However, the company's pricing decisions have backfired, with the announced prices placing the Silverado EV out of reach for many potential buyers. GM's failure to offer competitive pricing has resulted in limited enthusiasm and diminished expectations for volume sales.



Ford Lightning's Declining Sales and the Rise of Cybertruck



Adding to GM's pricing woes is the fact that Ford's Lightning, once seen as a potential competitor to the Silverado EV, has already started losing steam in terms of sales and consumer enthusiasm. However, unlike Ford, GM faces an even more significant challenge as Tesla's Cybertruck continues to generate unprecedented excitement in the market. The Cybertruck's unique design, impressive specifications, and a rumored more affordable price point have further diverted attention away from the Silverado EV.



The Road Ahead for GM



As GM grapples with lackluster interest and the pricing misstep surrounding the Silverado EV, they must take decisive action to gain ANY momentum.



We predict GM's hopes for the Silverado EV to make a significant impact in the EV market have been hampered by disappointing pricing decisions and missing the window. As Ford's Lightning struggles to maintain momentum, attention has shifted towards the highly anticipated Cybertruck, further challenging GM's position.



And for sure they will have to give Mary the boot. But don;t feel sorry for her, she'll get a $25m check and pretend she's sad to leave.



Are we right or missing the boat?





