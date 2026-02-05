PRESTO! We've ALL Heard Of SUICIDE Or FALCON DOORS. But Have You Ever Seen A Doors LIKE THIS?

A sleek coupe glides into frame, its side doors seemingly vanishing into thin air as passengers step out with ease in a tight parking space. No outward swing, no risk of dings, and a pillarless opening that makes entry and exit feel almost futuristic. The viral clip, shared widely on social media, has left viewers wondering: Was this a Hollywood prop, a modern EV concept, or something real from automotive history?



The system in question is the innovative “disappearing door” or rotary drop door mechanism developed in the 1990s by Jatech, a small California engineering firm. Demonstrated on modified Lincoln Mark VIII coupes, the doors were lengthened by about 10 inches to clear the B-pillar. As the windows retracted automatically, the doors rotated downward and tucked neatly into reinforced compartments beneath the vehicle’s floor, creating a dramatically open side profile with virtually zero outward protrusion.



Engineers at Jatech designed the motorized setup for practicality—easier access in cramped lots, improved rear-seat entry on two-door cars, and a sleek aesthetic. Videos from the era show the doors operating smoothly, with ground clearance preserved and even everyday objects like soda cans placed underneath to demonstrate clearance.



While undeniably real and functional in prototype form, the concept never reached production. Structural concerns over side-impact safety, added weight from motors and reinforcements, mechanical complexity, and high costs ultimately sidelined the idea. Similar drop-down door concepts, like those on the BMW Z1, faced comparable hurdles.



Today, the resurfaced footage serves as a reminder of bold 1990s automotive experimentation. With modern electric actuators, sensors, and lightweight materials, some enthusiasts speculate a revived version could finally make sense on future luxury or performance vehicles. For now, it remains a fascinating footnote in car design history—real, clever, and ahead of its time.













The disappearing door system for automobiles… pic.twitter.com/DRJF0w5ojz — Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) May 1, 2026



